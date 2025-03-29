Mumbai, March 29: Filmmaker Karan Johar stole the show in his stunning outfit as he turned showstopper for the famous designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock at Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI. Karan's outfit depicted bold, intricate designs and the black colour just perfectly embodied power and dominance The collection, a blend of couture craftsmanship and modern design, was a visual masterpiece.

Alongside Karan, actor Tamannaah Bhatia also grabbed attention with her stunning attire as she walked the ramp for Falguni Shane Peacock. Lakme Fashion Week's official Instagram page posted, "Lufthansa presents Falguni Shane Peacock at Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI." Describing the collection, the post added, "The collection is inspired from the untamed spirit of Falguni Shane Peacock's panther logo. The panther reigns supreme, embodied in a collection that is as fierce as it is meticulously crafted. The collection is a celebration of momentum, of revelling in contrasts, of saying 'yes' to the adventure and embracing the rush of possibility. Like the wind, it moves with purpose--unstoppable, unbound." Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2025: Bhumi Pednekar Walks the Ramp for Fashion Designer Amit Aggarwal’s Unique Collection (Watch Video).

"The collection is a study in contrasts--power and fluidity, structure and movement, boldness and intricacy. A fusion of couture craftsmanship and modern edge, made for those who don't just follow the wind, but 'turn into it' because all it takes is a 'yes'", the post concluded. Meanwhile, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions has announced its collaboration with actor-singer Gippy Grewal for the Punjabi film 'Akaal.' NIF Global Presents 'GenNext' Designers Redefining Fashion at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI.

Karan Johar is also collaborating with Kartik Aaryan for ''Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri', The film, produced under the banner of Dharma Productions, is expected to be a romantic comedy, although the plot details are still under wraps.

