Mamata Likley to Attend Mujibur Rahman's Birth Centenary Event

Kolkata, Feb 7 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit Bangladesh to attend a programme marking the birth centenary of the neighbouring country's founding president Sheikh Mujibur Rahman next month, sources said.

Bangladesh Prime Minister and Mujibur Rahman's daughter Sheikh Hasina has last year invited Banerjee, with whom she shares a very cordial relation, to attend the event.

"We will soon contact the external affairs ministry regarding her visit as per protocol," a senior Trinamool Congress leader said.

