Man Held for Trying to Carry Liquor, Non-veg Food to Tirumala

Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 14 (ANI): A man was detained by vigilance sleuths on Wednesday for trying to smuggle liquor and non-veg food to Tirumala. The man, who was caught by vigilance officials at Alipiri check-point, the starting point to the Tirumala hill, initially claimed to be a video journalist of a regional channel, but later it was found that he wasn't working for any channel now. Vigilance staff at Alipiri found him suspicious and checked the car in which he was travelling and found two full and six quarter liquor bottles and five kilograms of chicken hidden under the seat. Thereafter he was handed over to the police. Chandrasekhar, Sub-Inspector, Tirumala 2 town Police Station, said that N Venkatamuni, who worked in a channel in the past, was carrying liquor and meat from Tirupati to Tirumala. A case has been registered under Sections of different Acts like the Hindu Charitable Institutions Act, Excise Act and IPC. (ANI)

