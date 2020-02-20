Man Stabbed in London Mosque, Suspect Detained

World. (File Image)

London [UK], Feb 20 (Sputnik/ANI): A man has been stabbed in the neck at a Regents Park mosque in central London during afternoon prayers, police said on Thursday.The injured person, whose condition is estimated as non life-threatening, has been taken to hospital. There are no details so far on the identity of the perpetrator of the crime.According to witness reports, the assailant attacked the muezzin, the person calling to prayer.The police have detained a man suspected of perpetrating the crime.Footage from the crime scene shows that the detained man is a young white male wearing a red hoodie.The assailant's motives are still unknown. Police have launched an inquiry into the matter. (Sputnik/ANI)

