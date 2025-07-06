Manali, July 6: Four people were killed on the spot and one person critically injured when their car skidded off the road and fell into a gorge near Rani nallah between Manali and Rohtang pass in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Sunday, police said. The Alto car, bearing registration number HP01K-7850 and a valid Rohtang permit, had five people onboard at the time of the accident, they said. Tamil Nadu Road Accident: 3-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Run Over by Auto-Rickshaw While Playing Outside Her Home in Ramanathapuram, CCTV Video Surfaces.

The administration grants permit only to limited vehicles on the route everyday, ever since the National Green Tribunal imposed a ban on commercial activities in Rohtang. Police said they are in the process of verifying the identification details of the deceased and the injured. Pakistan Road Accident: 6 Die, 18 Injured in Passenger Bus-Trailer Collision in Muzaffargarh.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday expressed grief over the accident. He expressed condolences to the bereaved families, prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls and wished speedy recovery of the injured, according to a statement issued here.

