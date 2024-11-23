Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the BJP-led Mahayuti Alliance’s decisive victory in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, where it secured 230 out of 288 seats. Speaking at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, PM Modi attributed the win to unity, emphasising his slogan, “Ek hain toh safe hain” (United, we are safe), which he called the nation’s “maha-mantra.” He credited the BJP’s support across communities, including OBCs, Dalits, and tribals, for countering divisive politics by the Congress-led INDIA bloc. PM Modi highlighted the scale of the victory, calling it the largest in Maharashtra in 50 years and the BJP’s third consecutive win in the state. He noted that Maharashtra is now the sixth state to grant BJP a hat-trick mandate, affirming public faith in the party’s governance. Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024: ‘Modi Magic’ Stumps MVA As PM Narendra Modi Leads Mahayuti to Back-to-Back Wins.

PM Modi on Maharashtra Election Result

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a grand welcome as he arrives at the BJP headquarters #MaharashtraElection2024 pic.twitter.com/X49WOWuaTo — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)