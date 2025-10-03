Washington DC, October 3: The upcoming second season of 'Maxton Hall - The World Between Us' is set to premiere on Prime Video this November. The trailer for the upcoming season was unveiled on Thursday, October 2, during its Retreat event in Ibiza, where fans celebrated the international success of the series. The show has been one of Prime Video's biggest international hits, becoming its most-watched International Original and topping charts in more than 120 countries after the release of Season 1. Maxton Hall: All You Need to Know About Damian Hardung and Harriet Herbig-Matten's Hit Series and Where to Watch it Online!.

The new season will launch on November 7, 2025, with the first three episodes available on the same day. The remaining episodes will drop weekly, leading up to the finale on November 28. Based on Save You, the second book in Mona Kasten's bestselling series, Season 2 continues the story of Ruby (Harriet Herbig-Matten) and James (Damian Hardung). After a romantic high point in Oxford, their lives take a sharp turn when tragedy strikes James' family. Ruby, hurt and heartbroken, struggles to return to her old life but finds it impossible to forget James, especially as he tries to win her back. Love ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’? 5 Teen Shows You Will Love To Binge-Watch if You Are a Fan of TSITP.

Maxton Hall Season 2 Released

The cast includes Sonja Weisser, Ben Felipe, Fedja van Huet, Runa Greiner, Justus Riesner, Andrea Guo, Frederic Balonier, and Eli Riccardi. The second season of Maxton Hall - The World Between Us is directed by Martin Schreier, with Executive Producers Markus Brunnemann and Ceylan Yildirim, who is also the head writer of the series. Alongside Yildirim, Juliana Lima Dehne and Marlene Melchior form the writers' room. Valentin Debler returns as producer. The series is supported by the German Motion Picture Fund (GMPF).

