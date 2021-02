Singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor and her husband, actor Daryl Sabara have become parents to their first child, a baby boy. The couple, who announced their pregnancy in October, have named their son, Riley. Trainor, 27, took to Instagram on Sunday to share the first photo of the baby, adding she gave birth on February 8. Bruna Abdullah, Husband Allan Fraser Welcome First Child Together

"This sweet baby boy's due date was today on Valentine's Day ... We got to meet him Monday, Feb 8th! We are SO IN LOVE ... Thank you @darylsabara for the best Valentine's gift ever! Welcome to the world Riley!" the "All About That Bass" hitmaker captioned the picture. Sabara, 28, also shared a series of pictures of the newborn. Riverdale Star Vanessa Morgan Welcomes First Child With Estranged Husband Michael Kopech

Check Out Meghan Trainor's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan Trainor (@meghan_trainor)

"@meghan_trainor you are my forever Valentine and I'm so beyond grateful for you bringing our son into the world," the "Spy Kids" star wrote in the caption.

Trainor and Sabara tied the knot in an intimate backyard wedding in December 2018.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)