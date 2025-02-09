Srinagar, February 9: Three Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel sustained minor injuries after an escort vehicle in the cavalcade of former Chief Minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti met with an accident in Hadipora village of Block Rohama in North Kashmir's Baramulla district on Sunday. Mysuru Road Accident: Reality Show Star Aleesha Dies After Her Car Loses Control and Crashes in Karnataka While Traveling to Bengaluru for Performance.

Police said that the escort vehicle lost control and skidded off the road, injuring three police personnel--Head Constable Firdous Ahmad, Selection Grade Constable Mohd Ayaz, and Selection Grade Constable Nisar Ahmad. The injured personnel were shifted to the hospital for treatment and are stable, police said.

