Members of Society Should Support Cancer Patients: Pawar

Thane, Jan 30 (PTI) NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday asked members of the society to extend all support to patients suffering from cancer.

He said if any member of a family is detected with cancer, everyone in the family gets disturbed.

Pawar was speaking after laying the foundation stone for a new cancer hospital at Sahapur in Thane district.

He said some vices in people like chewing tobacco and paan lead to cancer.

The former Union minister said he was also a victim of the disease once, but post-surgery he is out of it now.

The NCP leader said the people of Maharashtra gave him the courage and moral support to fight the killer disease.

Pawar said he came across a new doctor who advised him to get all his pending works completed in 6 to 8 months as he opined that he would live for that much period only.

To this Pawar asked the doctor as to what was his age and got the reply as 28 and immediately Pawar said, "I will go up only after sending you up".

Pawar said he was confident he would overcome the disease successfully and live longer.

The NCP chief said he wants members of the society to give all support, including moral, to cancer patients. PTI

