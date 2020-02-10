'Men in Black' Arrives in Style on 92nd Academy Awards Red Carpet

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

California [USA], Feb 10 (ANI): Rocking the red carpet of the 92nd Academy Awards, stars Joaquin Phoenix, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Brad Pitt arrived all suited up in black.The three Hollywood heartthrobs were seen wearing coordinated black coloured suits with white shirts underneath. The actors completed their look with black coloured bow ties and black formal shoes.Phoenix has received the nomination for his much-acclaimed role in 'Joker', while Pitt and DiCaprio have both made a cut for their roles in the film 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'.The champagne-soaked gala event is currently taking place at the Dolby Theatres at Los Angeles in California. (ANI)

