New York, May 6: Fashion met nostalgia, romance, and haute couture as global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas graced the Met Gala 2025 carpet alongside husband and singer Nick Jonas, hand in hand, embodying glamour with a twist of dandy flair. This marks the actress's fifth appearance at the fashion industry's biggest event, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Chopra turned heads in a tailored polka dot suit dress, a bespoke creation by Olivier Rousteing of Balmain, perfectly in sync with the gala's theme: "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style."

The look brought back echoes of classic Hollywood, channelling sharp silhouettes and structured elegance, elevated by a contemporary interpretation of gender-fluid tailoring. The outfit was a stylish nod to the evening's theme centered around Black sartorial identity and the historical exploration of the Black dandy. Her stunning ensemble was perfectly accented with dazzling high jewellery from Bvlgari, the luxury Italian house for which Chopra serves as a global ambassador, joining the ranks of stars like Zendaya and Anne Hathaway. Shah Rukh Khan Makes Iconic Met Gala 2025 Debut in All-Black Sabyasachi Suit, Wears ‘King’ Necklace (Watch Video).

Accompanying her was Nick Jonas, himself no stranger to the Met Gala carpet, walking side by side with his wife. Nick Jonas stunned in a tailored suit, complementing that of Priyanka Chopra's. In a heartfelt moment, Jonas was also captured helping his wife carry the gown's long trail. The couple first attended the Met Gala together in 2017. The 2025 Met Gala holds a special place for Indian fashion and cinema enthusiasts, as several Indian stars made their debut appearances. From Kerala to Met: Floral Blue Carpet Stuns at Met Gala 2025.

Priyanka Chopra Brings Old Hollywood Glamour to Met Gala 2025

Priyanka Chopra at Met Gala 2025!! 150+ photos on https://t.co/VcsBDbjbxv And more photos are coming :) pic.twitter.com/CPfEAD7jun — Priyanka Chopra Malaysia 🇲🇾 (@Priyanka0nline) May 6, 2025

Among them were superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh, while returning regulars like Isha Ambani and Natasha Poonawala joined Priyanka in representing India on fashion's most iconic staircase. The event, a fundraiser for the Costume Institute, also launches the museum's spring 2025 exhibit titled "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," curated by Andrew Bolton and guest curator Monica L. Miller, whose book Slaves to Fashion inspired the theme. The exhibition examines how Black identity has been expressed and shaped through fashion from the 18th century to the present day. This year's gala was co-chaired by Pharrell Williams, Colman Domingo, A$AP Rocky, and Lewis Hamilton.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)