CA chairman Lachlan Henderson thanked Michelle for her service and contribution to the board. "Michelle has been an outstanding contributor to the Board and invaluable source of advice and expertise for me and all our directors." "She has been a huge advocate for women's cricket in particular and is rightly proud of the part she has played in cricket offering the highest wages for female players of any team sport in Australia. We look forward to formally recognising Michelle's contribution over the past seven years at the AGM in October."
As per CA's website, Michelle is an experienced company director, currently on the boards of Insurance Australia Group (IAG), Bank of Queensland (BOQ), Urbis, The Ethics Centre and a member of the Senate of University of Queensland. She is also a long-time cricket follower and fan. CA concluded by saying it will now begin a search for Michelle's replacement on the Board.
