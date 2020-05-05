Migrant Labourers Sent Back to Native State from Golkonda Limits of Hyderabad by Buses

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 5 (ANI): Several migrant labourers were sent back to their native state from Golkonda limits of Hyderabad by buses, officials said on Monday."Today with help of arrangements made by the government, we sent 30 migrant labourers from Golconda limits to Railway Station. There were about 100 migrant labourers who went by two private buses to Jharkhand. The migrants requested permission to send them and said that they will bear their own expenses. We will permit the people who make arrangements to go on their own transport," Chandrasekhar Reddy, Inspector, Golkonda Police Station told ANI."We started the process for the people who want to go by the government's help once we get SMS. The migrants who want to leave with the help of government are sending request online and the ones who are willing to go on their own are coming to police. We are doing thorough enquiry and permitting them. There are about six thousand migrant labourers in Golconda limit and till now we have issued passes to about 500 members and will soon issue to others as well," he addedEarlier, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao declared to send the migrant labourers of Telangana state to their native states, from Tuesday onwards for one-week, 40 special trains per day would be operated. (ANI)

