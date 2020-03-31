Minister Appeals UP Sugar Mills to Launch Sanitisation Programme of Public Offices

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): Sugar Industry and Cane Development Minister of Uttar Pradesh appealed to all sugar mills of the State to launch a sanitisation programme in all public offices to prevent the spread of coronavirus.He said that the sanitisation programme of offices such as the Collectorate, CSCs, PHCs, Tehsils, Blocks, Police stations, where public gathering is taking place during the lockdown period, should be undertaken immediately.Commissioner, Cane and Sugar, UP Sanjay R Bhoosreddy said, "It will be a great service for humanity and will help in preventing spread of coronavirus. In this difficult time, let us serve the nation, save humanity and fulfil our social responsibility." (ANI)

