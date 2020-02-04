Miscreants Loot Gold Jewellery Worth More Than Rs 30 Lakh

Patna, Feb 4 (PTI) Two miscreants on Tuesday looted gold jewellery worth more than Rs 30 lakh from a shop in Khagaul area of Patna district, police said.

The two miscreants posing as customers went inside the jewellery shop at Khagaul station road and sprayed some chemicals. After the shopowner fell unconscious they looted gold jewellery and fled, the police said.

Asked about the value of looted gold jewellery, the SHO said that it is difficult to tell about the exact amount of the looted jewellery but as per the claims of family members of the jewellery shop owner, it could be anything between Rs 30 to Rs 40 lakh.

The shop owner, who fell unconscious, was admitted to a nearby hospital, the police said, adding that he is fine now.

