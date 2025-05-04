Hyderabad, May 4: Telangana Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao on Saturday instructed the officials to make foolproof arrangements for the Miss World pageant being held in the state from May 10. The 72nd edition of the Miss World pageant is being held in Telangana this month with the opening and closing ceremonies, including the grand finale, scheduled to take place in Hyderabad, the organisers had earlier said.

Ramakrishna Rao held a teleconference with senior police and other officials and reviewed the arrangements. He instructed the officials to make foolproof arrangements for the event in accordance with the directions of the Chief Minister, an official release said. The police department was told to make elaborate arrangements with regard to security without causing any inconvenience to the participants during their stay, it said. Miss World 2025 Date: When Is the 72nd Miss World Pageant? Who Is Representing India? From Venue to Other Event Details, Everything You Should Know.

They have been asked to provide tight security at the airport and hotels where the guests from across the world stay and also at the venue of the international events. The tourism department officials were asked to prepare a detailed booklet to be handed over to the contestants. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials were directed to take up beautification of all the places which will be visited by the guests and participants, the release said. Miss World 2025: Telangana To Host the 72nd Miss World Beauty Pageant From May 7 to 31, Grand Finale in Hyderabad.

The Chief Secretary directed the officials to submit detailed action taken report on the arrangements made for the event during the review meeting held by the Chief Minister. Telangana DGP Jitender, Special Chief Secretary to CM Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary Health Christina Z Chongthu, and other officials attended the teleconference, the release added.

