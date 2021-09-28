Hollywood veteran Susan Sarandon's daughter Eva Amurri has joined the cast of Fox Entertainment's music dynasty drama series Monarch. According to Variety, Amurri will feature in the role of a younger Dottie Cantrell Roman, the character Sarandon plays in the present timeline of the series. Naomi Watts Birthday: 7 Times She Ruled the Red Carpet Like a Queen (View Pics).

Actors Beth Ditto, Trace Adkins, Anna Friel, Joshua Sasse, Meagan Holder, Inigo Pascual, Martha Higareda, and Emma Milani round out the cast. Created by Melissa London Hilfers, "Monarch" is described as a multigenerational musical drama about America's first family of country music, the Romans.

Hilfers will write and executive produce the series, while Michael Rauch will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Prior to Monarch, Amurri has played the younger version of her mother on screen in the films “Dead Man Walking” and “That's My Boy.”

