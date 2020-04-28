Movement of ASTC Buses for Stranded People Extended Till May 2 in Assam

Dispur (Assam) [India], April 28 (ANI): Assam Minister Chandra M. Patowary, on Monday said that the state cabinet has decided to extend the movement of Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) buses for people stranded within state till May 2.Patowary said, "In rural areas which are green zones, all shops will be opened except 'bazaar'&'haats'. Within red zone areas, the same policy and strict rules will be applicable.""Cabinet has decided to extend the movement of ASTC buses for people stranded within state till May 2," he added. (ANI)

