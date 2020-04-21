MP: 150 Buses Leave Gwalior to Get Back 3k Students from Kota

Gwalior, Apr 21 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday sent 150 buses from Gwalior to Kota in Rajasthan to bring back students stranded due to the lockdown in place for the coronavirus outbreak, a senior official said.

Gwalior Divisional Commissioner MB Ojha said the 150 buses that left were sanitised, and the drivers and helpers given personal protection equipment (PPE) kits.

"They will bring back 3,000 MP students stranded in Kota. There will be police personnel in each bus, and each bus will be allowed to carry only 20 students. Once the students arrive, they will undergo medical check-up," he added.

The distance between Gwalior and Kota, among the country's premier hubs for engineering entrance coaching, is around 340 kilometres.

