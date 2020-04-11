MP Police Arrests 64 Foreign Members of Tablighi Jamaat, 10 Indians Linked to Organisation

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 10 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Police have arrested 64 foreign members of Tablighi Jamaat, 10 Indians linked to organisation, and 13 others who arranged for their accommodation in Bhopal."Police has arrested 64 foreign members of Tablighi Jamaat, 10 Indians linked to organisation, and 13 others who arranged their accommodation in Bhopal, under sections 188, 269, 270 of the Indian Penal Code, section-13 of Disaster Management Act, and section-14 of Foreigners Act," informed Bhopal Police on Friday.The congregation at Markaz organised by Tablighi Jamaat in the Nizamuddin area, became a Covid-19 hotspot, as peole who attended the event tested positive for the highly contagious virus.Meanwhile, the total number of positive cases of coronavirus in the state stands at 259, including 16 deaths, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)On Thursday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan issued instructions to seal COVID-19 hotspots located in 15 districts of the state. (ANI)

