Mumbai City Hand Asif Long-term Deal; Bipin Extends Stay

Mumbai, Mar 13 (PTI) Indian Super League franchise Mumbai City FC on Friday announced contract extensions for midfielders Asif Khan and Bipin Singh Thounaojam.

Asif extended his stay with the Islanders until May 2024, while Bipin has signed a deal that keeps him at the Club until May 2022, a media release stated.

"I want to keep working hard, improve my game here and give nothing but my best every time I get to pull on the shirt and represent Mumbai City FC," Asif was quoted as saying in a release.

Happy to be in the Club, Bipin said, "The last two years I've spent in Mumbai have been fantastic for me. The environment at Mumbai City is perfect for young footballers to come and flourish and I am delighted that I will be here for two more years."

