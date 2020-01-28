Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Gangster Ejaz Lakdawala's Associate

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 28 (ANI): The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested Salim Maharaj, an associate of gangster Ejaz Lakdawala, in connection with an extortion case.A local court here on Monday sent Lakdawala to judicial custody till February 10 in connection with the case. This was the third case in which he has been arrested.Mumbai's Esplanade Court on January 21 had sent him to judicial custody till January 27. Lakdawala was produced before the court at the end of his police remand. He was arrested from Patna by the Mumbai Police's Anti-Extortion Cell earlier this month.Subsequently, the police produced him in a local court in Mumbai, which remanded him to police custody till January 21. (ANI)

