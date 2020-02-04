Nagpur: 3 Killed as Car on Wrong Side of Road Rams into Bike

Nagpur, Feb 4 (PTI) Three people were killed on Tuesday night after a car moving on the wrong side of the road rammed into their motorcycle in Godhani area of Nagpur, police said.

A Koradi police station official identified the dead as Hindbaji Kakde (52), Nandkishore Pusadakar (38), Chandrabhan Ingole (65), all residents of Bailwadi, while car driver Sunil More (50) was injured and has been hospitalised.

"The incident took place near Jhulelal Institute of Technology at around 7pm. The car was on the wrong side of the road and hit the motorcycle going towards Bailwadi," said Inspector Ashok Pardhi.

More has been booked under sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the IPC, he added.

