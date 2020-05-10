Nagpur Cop Tells Youth to Maintain Social Distancing; Gets Hit

Nagpur, May 10 (PTI) A policeman was attacked by some people in Nagpur on Saturday night after he asked them to maintain social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak, an official said.

Constable Nageshwar Dasarwar (38) sustained minor injuries in the attack that took place at around 9:20pm on Guru Nanak Nagar Road here, the official added.

A case has been registered with MIDC police station, he added.

