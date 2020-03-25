Narain Dass Gupta to Give Rs 2 Cr from MP Fund for COVID-19

New Delhi [India], Mar 25 (ANI): AAP Rajya Sabha MP Narain Dass Gupta on Tuesday announced Rs 2 crore from his MP fund for Delhi Chief Minister's relief fund to combat COVID-19."I would like to thank and support Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ji for his tireless efforts in fighting the coronavirus. The entire country is contributing to fight this epidemic. In the same direction, I will give Rs 2 crore from my MP fund for Delhi CM Relief Fund," Gupta tweeted.Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday donated Rs 1 crore to Delhi Chief Minister's relief fund from MPLADS (Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme) to combat coronavirus.Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that there are a total of 30 coronavirus cases so far in the national capital.Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India has reported about 536 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Eleven people have died so far due to the deadly virus. (ANI)

