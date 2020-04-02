Nashik: 7 Suspected Patients of Coronavirus Quarantined

Nashik, Apr 1 (PTI) Seven suspected patients of COVID-19 were quarantined in different hospitals in Nashik on Wednesday, officials said.

Three of them were admitted to the district civil hospital, two in Nashik Municipal Corporation-run Dr Zakir Husain Hospital and two others in General Hospital, Malegaon, they said.

The swab samples of all these patients have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune and the reports are awaited, they said.

So far, one person has tested positive for coronavirus infection in Nashik district.

