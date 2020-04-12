Nepal: 3 Indian Citizens Test Positive for Coronavirus in Birgunj

Coronavirus Outbreak (Photo Credits: IANS)

Kathmandu, April 12: Three Indian citizens have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Nepal's Birgunj city, a media report said on Sunday. According to the report on The Himalayan Times, the samples of the three Indian nationals were collected in Birgunj and sent to a lab in Hetauda city for testing. The result came back as positive. Nepal Announces Complete Lockdown Till March 31 As Country Reports Two COVID-19 Positive Cases.

The samples were then sent to the National Health Lab in Kathmandu, which also confirmed that the three were infected with the disease. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Nepal has reached 12, with no death.