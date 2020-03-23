Nepal Announces Complete Lockdown Till March 31 As Country Reports Two COVID-19 Positive Cases

Coronavirus Outbreak (Photo Credits: IANS)

Kathmandu, March 23: The Nepal government has announced a nationwide lockdown by completely halting transportation services, international flights and non-essential services. The lockdown will come into force on Tuesday, March 24, at 6 am, in a bid to contain the virus that has claimed thousands of lives and affected more than three lakh people globally. COVID-19: Nepal Shuts Down Mount Everest for Climbers Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

The decision comes after meeting led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Ishwor Pokharel decided to lockdown the country for a week. All public and private transports will be stopped, except in case of emergency. Only vehicles carrying medicines, foods and other goods will be allowed to operate.

The nationwide lockdown in Nepal will be in place till 31st March. #CoronavirusPandemic https://t.co/EVcB3gP775 — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2020

Lockdown is an emergency protocol that usually prevents people from leaving an area. It is usually imposed to protect people from a threat or an external event. Nepal has so far reported only two coronavirus case, the lowest in the South Asian region.

Countries — such as China, Iran, Spain, Italy, among others — that have been hardly hit by the COVID-19 outbreak. These countries have also imposed lockdowns in a bid to contain the spread of the deadly virus by limiting mobility and contact, and thus breaking the chain of transmission.