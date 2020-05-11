Nepal PM Wishes Dr Manmohan Singh a 'speedy Recovery'

World. (File Image)

New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Monday wished former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, who was admitted to AIIMS here a day earlier, speedy recovery."I have learnt that former Prime Minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh has been hospitalized. I wish him a speedy recovery," Oli said in a tweet.Singh was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, on Sunday following chest pain.The 87-year-old veteran Congress leader was taken to the AIIMS cardio-thoracic ward and is currently under observation.He currently represents Rajasthan in the Upper House of Parliament. He served as the Prime Minister between 2004 and 2014. (ANI)

