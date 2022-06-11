Netflix is using successful original shows such as The Queen's Gambit and La Casa de Papel, Money Heist to develop a wave of new mobile games. The platform plans to release nine new games later this year, including a Queen's Gambit chess and puzzle game this summer. The Queen’s Gambit: Anya Taylor-Joy Feels the Netflix Show Has Changed Her Life Forever.

The Queen's Gambit Chess, published by Ripstone Ltd. in the United Kingdom, is a single- and multi-player game that includes chess lessons, puzzles, matches, and rivalry with other players. Paladin Studios is also releasing a family puzzle game based on Netflix's baking competition show Nailed It! this summer.

The streamer plans to produce four more games next year, including one based on the hit show La Casa de Papel. The single-player game, developed by Kilasoft, will transport players to Monaco as the squad prepares to plunder a billionaire's casino. From Money Heist to Lucifer - 5 Times Netflix Turned Saviour For Cancelled Shows!

A dating simulation game based on Too Hot to Handle is in the works of developer Nanobit and publisher Stillfront Group, while a role-playing game from Chimera Entertainment will immerse players in the universe of Netflix's Shadow and Bone.

