NIA Grants 7 Days Police Custody to 3 Accused in Amritsar Heroin Case

Mohali (Punjab) [India], Feb 10 (ANI): A special NIA court on Monday sent three people to police remand till February 17 in connection with the seizure of 500 grams of heroin and Rs 1.2 lakh in Amritsar last year.A total of six people were arrested in the case. The court granted the police remand of accused Nirmal Singh, Satpal Singh and Hiralal for seven days.The case pertains to the arrest of three accused persons with 500 gms of heroin and Rs 1.2 lakh in drug money for which an FIR dated May 31, 2019, was registered at Tarsikka police station in Amritsar under sections 21 and 29 of NDPS Act. Further, three more accused persons were arrested in the month of December 2019.The NIA re-registered the case on January 22 this year under sections 13 and 17 of UA (P) Act and sections 21 and 29 of the NDPS Act and took over the investigation of the case.During the investigation, the role of Harmeet Singh, Pakistan based chief of Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF), a proscribed terrorist organisation, has emerged in running a cross-border narco-terror network through drug smugglers, militant elements and hawala operatives based in Punjab and other states in India. Harmeet Singh is believed to have been killed in Pakistan recently.Further investigation in the case continues. (ANI)

