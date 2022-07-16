Singer Eika Jayne is in legal trouble. As per Page Six, Nicolas Cage's ex-girlfriend Christina Fulton has sued Erika Jayne and two former Girardi & Keese attorneys for alleged fraud and theft. Fulton claimed that Jayne's estranged husband, disgraced attorney Tom Girardi, and his ex-colleagues Samantha Gold and John Kelley Courtney misappropriated her settlement funds to support their personal lifestyles. Nicolas Cage Marries Riko Shibata in an Intimate Ceremony at Las Vegas.

Fulton, 55, was involved in a car accident in January 2016 and sustained severe injuries as a result. Soon after, she sought legal representation from the then-prestigious Girardi & Keese law firm. The case resulted in a confidential settlement agreement filed on March 18, 2019, with a settlement amount of USD 924,300, per the suit.

According to the lawsuit, Fulton learned on July 14, 2022, through "newly discovered financial documents" where her settlement funds actually went.The documents allegedly revealed that on April 8, 2019, Fulton's settlement check had been deposited into a Girardi and Keese bank account without her consent.

"This was a complete outright forgery as [Fulton] never endorsed this check and certainly never agreed to have it deposited," the lawsuit claims. "This negotiated check was in fact a forgery and a lie. The check was never held in trust but spent. It is beyond shocking and the pale that the firm would conceal the arrival of the check and not obtain Ms. Fulton's endorsement as required by law." Renfield: First Look of Nicolas Cage As Dracula and Nicholas Hoult As His Henchman Renfield Unveiled (View Pics).

Fulton only received a total of USD 190,000 of her settlement between April 2019 and September 2020, according to the lawsuit, which her lawyers claim was part of Girardi's pattern "to dupe his clients into waiting for money by dribbling small payments." She also received an advance of USD 5,000, leaving a USD 744,300 balance, which is the amount she is seeking in damages.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)