Nine Drug Peddlers Arrested in J-K

Jammu, Feb 7 (PTI) Nine drug peddlers were arrested and narcotics, including poppy, cannabis and heroin, were recovered from various places across Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police officials said.

A police party intercepted a Bolero vehicle in Nowgam area in Srinagar city and during search 550 g of cannabis was recovered, they said.

The peddlers - Ramesh Chander, Ravi Kumar and Kaka Ram - were arrested and a case registered against them, the officials said.

A police party intercepted a bus and recovered 6 kg of cannabis from three drug smugglers identified as Deepu Sharma, Sahil Choudary and Anil Singh in Ponichak area in Jammu and arrested them, they said, adding that a case has been registered.

Police team arrested another peddler, Ranjit Singh, at Jaranu-Bhaga area in Reasi district and recovered 3 kg of poppy. A case has been registered in the matter, they said.

Another police team intercepted a Punjab-bound truck in Banihal belt of Ramban district and recovered 40 kg of poppy, the officials said, adding that the drug peddler, Paramjeet Singh, was arrested and a case registered against him.

A police party during patrolling near Battal Ballian area in Udhampur arrested a man, Kuldeep, and recovered from 150 g of cannabis from him, they said.

