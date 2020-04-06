No Announcement of Extension of Lockdown: Telangana Chief Minister's Office

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 6 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister's Office on Monday said that there was no announcement of an extension of lockdown and a suggestion had been made for extending it for two more weeks taking reference from the report of Boston Consulting Group. "CM K Chandrasekhar Rao suggested extension of lockdown for two more weeks. He took a reference from BCG report which suggested lockdown in India will be good until June 3. No announcement of extension yet," Telangana Chief Minister's Office said. The country is in 21-day lockdown announced on March 24. The lockdown has been enforced to contain the spread of coronavirus.The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India has reached 4,281. While 111 people have died, 318 patients have been cured. (ANI)

