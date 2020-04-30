Not Lost, Have Gained in Every Which Way: Sutapa Sikdar on Actor-husband Irrfan

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mumbai, Apr 30 (PTI) Irrfan Khan's producer-wife, Sutapa Sikdar, on Thursday wrote an emotional post along with the picture of the late actor.

The 54-year-old actor lost his battle with a rare form of cancer and died in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday. He is survived by Sutapa and their two sons -- Babil and Ayaan.

Sutapa shared an image on Facebook, which she turned into her display picture, where she had wrapped her arms around Irrfan and the duo are smiling, looking in the camera.

"I have not lost, I have gained in every which way..." she captioned the picture.

Irrfan's son, Babil also took to Instagram and uploaded a story, writing, he was "deeply grateful' for the condolences coming in from all over the world.

"Although, I hope you understand that right now I'm not being able to reply because my vocabulary is dizzy. I will get back to each one of you but just not right now. Thank you so much! I love you," he said.

The self-effacing National Award winner, who acted in films as diverse as "Life of Pi", "The Namesake", "Haasil" had stayed away from the public eye after being diagnosed with the neuroendocrine tumour in 2018. He later went to the UK for treatment.

The actor returned to the country in 2019 and shot for "Angrezi Medium", the sequel to his 2017 hit "Hindi Medium".

However, his health condition prevented him from promoting the movie, which hit the theatres in March just before the lockdown that began on March 25.

