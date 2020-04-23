Number of Containment Zones in Gurugram Increase to 24

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 23 (ANI): With the inclusion of 10 containment zone in Gurugram block, 11 in Sohna, and 3 in Pataudi, the number of containment zones in Gurugram district increased to 24, Gurugram district administration said in an order on Thursday.In Gurugram Block- Fazilpur Jharsa village, Jharsa Village, Sector-39, Sector-47, Devi Lal Colony, Sun City Society in Sector 54, Sarhaul village, Tyagiwara Badshahpur, Meghddot Apartments, Sector-10 A and Om Nagar.In Sohna Block-Gehlot Vihar, Javed Colony, Pahar Colony, Nut Colony, ITI Colony, Mohalla Bhood Para, Mohalla Thakurwara, Shiv Kund, Bhagat Wada, and Raipur village.In Pataudi Block- Ward 11 Pataudi, Ward 14 Pataudi and Ganapati Vatika.The administration in the order said that sufficient numbers of teams shall be deployed for conducting door to door screening/thermal scanning of every person in the containment zone"Sufficient numbers of teams for conducting door to door screening/thermal scanning of each and every person of the entire households falling in the containment zone shall be deployed by the civil surgeon, Gurugram. All the staff on duty shall be provided with personal protective equipment and other required devices for screening/thermal scanning etc. Gates/Door knobs of each and every household will be properly sanitized," reads the District Administration order.The total number of COVID-19 cases has reached 270 in Haryana after six new positive cases were reported on Thursday, said the state Health Department in a media bulletin.According to the district-wise breakup of cases, a maximum of 57 cases is reported from Nuh, followed by Gurugram with 45 cases and Faridabad with 43 cases.A total of 21,700 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in India. 4,325 people, who were COVID-19 positive, have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday. 686 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)