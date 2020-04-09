Gurugram Declares Nine Areas as Containment Zones After Coronavirus Cases Rise, Check List Here

Coronavirus in India (Photo Ctredits: IANS)

Gurugram, April 9: The district administration of Gurugram on Thursday declared nine areas as containment zones after the number of coronavirus cases continued to rise. The areas that have been declared as containment zones are Sector 9, Sector 54-Nirvana Country, Palam Vihar, Emar Palm Gardens-Sector 83, Laburnum Society, Sector 39, Village Fazilpur Jharsa, Ward No 11-Pataudi and Village Raipur-Sohna. Coronavirus Live Tracker Map.

In the above-mentioned areas of Gurugran, all movement of people will be stopped. All shops and establishments, fruit/vegetable markets or vendors, hawkers, etc, will remain shut, barring pharmacies. Gurugram has over 30 coronavirus positive patients and 22 of them are undergoing treatment in different hospitals. Coronavirus Cases Rise to 5865 in India, Death Toll Climbs to 169 With 20 More Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

Gurugram Declares Nine Areas as Containment Zones, Check List Here:

Earlier today, an Italian tourist, infected with coronavirus, died after over 40 days of treatment at Gurugram's Medanta hospital. The deceased was part of a tourist group comprising 14 persons and all of them were found infected with the coronavirus.

The 14 tourists were admitted in the first stage of infection. This was the third corona death in Haryana and second in Gurugram. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Haryana has reported 169 coronavirus cases. Of them, 29 patients have been discharged.