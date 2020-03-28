Number of COVID-19 Cases in UK Rises by Some 3,000, Toll Reaches 759

World. (File Image)

London [UK], Mar 28 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of people infected with COVID-19 in the United Kingdom has increased from 11,658 to 14,543 within the past 24 hours, while the death toll has risen by 181 to 759, the Department of Health said."As of 9am on 27 March 2020, a total of 113,777 people have been tested, of which 99,234 were confirmed negative and 14,543 were confirmed positive. As of 5pm on 26 March 2020, 759 patients in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) have died," the department said on late Friday.The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 590,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with about 27,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (Sputnik/ANI)

