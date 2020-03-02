Nuwan Pradeep, Dhananjaya De Silva out of T20I Series Against West Indies

New Delhi [India], Mar 2 (ANI): Sri Lanka's Nuwan Pradeep and Dhananjaya De Silva on Monday were ruled out of the T20I series against West Indies due to their respective injuries.Sri Lanka Cricket took to Twitter and posted a series of tweets to confirm that Pradeep sustained a hamstring injury and will be out for six weeks while De Silva picked up an injury on his wrist.Asitha Fernando will be replacing Pradeep in the series. However, Sri Lanka Cricket have said they will not be calling up a replacement for de Silva. "Nuwan Pradeep, who sustained a hamstring injury while bowling during the 03rd ODI vs West Indies, will be out for six weeks. Asitha Fernando comes in as the replacement for Pradeep in the squad named to play the T20i matches vs West Indies.#SLvWI," Sri Lanka Cricket tweeted.In another tweet, Sri Lanka Cricket wrote: "Dhananjaya De Silva too will miss the T20i Series, due to an injury on his wrist. A replacement for Dhananjaya will not be made. #SLvWI."West Indies are currently touring Sri Lanka for a three-match ODI series and a two-match T20I series. The hosts have already won the ODI series by 3-0.The first T20I between Sri Lanka and West Indies will be played on March 4. (ANI)

