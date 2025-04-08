Cuttack, April 8: The results of the High School Certificate (HSC) Examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, are expected to be declared in the second week of May. BSE president Srikant Tarai on Tuesday said that the evaluation process for the class 10 board examination is nearing completion. "The evaluation of the exam papers began on March 19. Though the process was halted briefly for three days, we are working diligently to ensure results are published by mid-May," Tarai said. KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2025 Declared: Truck Driver’s Daughter Tops Arts As Girls Outshine Boys in Class 12 Board Exams.

He assured that the board is prioritising the academic interests of the students, especially those seeking admission to higher education institutions. "There is no cause for concern regarding the evaluation of Science answer papers. All decisions have been taken in line with the examination committee's recommendations," he added. A set of questions in the Science paper had printing errors. Tarai also highlighted the successful implementation of watermark and QR code technology in this year's examination. Meghalaya SSLC Result 2025: MBOSE Declares Class 10 Board Exam Results at megresults.nic.in and mboseresults.in, Know Steps To Check Score.

"This step has significantly strengthened exam security and curbed the issue of question paper leaks," he said. This year, around 5.5 lakh students appeared for the class 10 board exams, which concluded last month. The evaluation of answer sheets began soon after and is being carried out at multiple centres across the state under strict supervision.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)