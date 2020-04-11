Odisha Reports 48 COVID-19 Positive Cases

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 10 (ANI): A total of 48 COVID-19 positive cases were reported, out of which 45 are active cases, said Sanjay Singh, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, I & PR department, Odisha.One death has been reported. In an effort to contain the spread of the infection, the Odisha government has extended the COVID-19 lockdown till April 30.The state has also made wearing face masks compulsory for the while stepping outside their home in the state.The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in India has climbed to 6,761, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. Out of the 6,761 cases, 6,039 are active COVID-19 cases. That includes 515 people cured or discharged and 206 deaths. (ANI)

