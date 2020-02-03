Odisha, UP Win in Senior National Women's Hockey

Kollam (Kerala), Feb 3 (PTI) Odisha and Uttar Pradesh emerged winners on the fifth day of the 10th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2020 (A Division) here on Monday.

In a Group A match, Odisha registered a convincing 6-1 win over Hockey HIM, while Uttar Pradesh Hockey came back from two goals down to beat Hockey Chandigarh 3-2.

The other match of the day between Hockey Gangpur - Odisha and Sports Authority of India was forfeited.

