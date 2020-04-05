One IAF Personnel in Quarantine for Being in Nizamuddin Area; Two Others in Home Quarantine

New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): An Indian Air Force personnel who was in Nizamuddin area during the Tablighi Markaz congregation has been put under precautionary quarantine while two other officials who came in contact with him were home quarantined.As per the sources, "An Indian Air Force personnel who was in the Nizamuddin Area during the Tablighi Markaz congregation has been put under precautionary quarantine by the service. The airman is posted in Delhi,"In an update to the above development, sources told ANI, "Two more Air Force personnel who came in contact with the individual during the last two days have also been placed under home quarantine. The matter is under investigation by the Indian Air Force (IAF) authorities." (ANI)

