Only 2 Active COVID-19 Cases in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 2 (ANI): The total number of active COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh now stands at two, as per the state's Health Department.Out of the total 40 positive COVID-19 cases in the State, 33 patients have recovered so far. While four have migrated, one death has been reported.According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases across the country are 37,776, including 26,535 active cases.So far, 10,017 patients have either been cured or discharged while 1,223 deaths have been reported in the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)