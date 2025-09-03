The Korean Film Council has selected Park Chan-wook's No Other Choice as the country's submission for best international feature at the upcoming 98th Academy Awards, reported Variety. Oscar 2026: Taiwan Selects ‘Left-Handed Girl’ for Best International Feature Category.

The move positions the acclaimed filmmaker, whose credits include Oldboy, The Handmaiden and Decision to Leave, which was shortlisted in the category for a fresh run at Oscar glory. The dark comedy, adapted from Donald E. Westlake's novel The Ax, premiered at the Venice Film Festival, where it is competing for the Golden Lion.

Lee Byung-hun, best known globally from Squid Game, takes the lead as Yoo Man-su, a paper-industry veteran pushed to desperate, murderous extremes after 25 years of loyalty is abruptly discarded, according to Variety.

South Korean director Park Chan-wook made a triumphant return after 20 years to the Venice Film Festival, where he was greeted with a six-minute standing ovation for the twisted black comedy No Other Choice, reported Variety. Audiences were clearly thrilled to see Park and his leading man, Squid Game star Lee Byung-hun, who were welcomed into the Sala Grande Theatre with an enthusiastic round of applause before the film even began.

The film will open the Busan International Film Festival, and producer CJ ENM is releasing it in Korea on September 24. The Oscar international feature shortlist will be announced on December 16, 2025, and the final five nominees will be announced on January 22, 2026.