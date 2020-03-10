Over 28,600 Infected with Coronavirus Outside China: WHO

World. (File Image)

Geneva, [Switzerland], Mar 10 (Sputnik/ANI): The World Health Organization (WHO) has registered over 3,940 new cases of infection with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outside of China, whereas the total number of infected people exceeded 28,600.The WHO said in its new coronavirus disease situation report that the number of confirmed cases outside of China had risen by 3,948 to 28,673 in 104 countries.It said the death toll outside of China had gone up by 202 to 686. (Sputnik/ANI)

