Pak-linked Fugitive Gangster, 6 Others Nabbed

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 9 (ANI): In a major breakthrough, Punjab Police have arrested fugitive gangster Baljinder Singh alias Billa, having alleged links with the now reportedly deceased Pakistan-based Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) chief Harmeet Singh Happy, as well as Germany-based Bagga of Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF).Another notorious gangster Sukhjinder and five other members of the Billa gang have also been arrested, along with a large consignment of highly sophisticated weapons smuggled in from Pakistan, as well as drug money, reportedly smuggled from across the border at different times through several modes, including drones.According to Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Dinkar Gupta, the arrests were made in a joint operation by the Organised Crime Control Unit (OCCU) team from Chandigarh, Counter Intelligence Jalandhar Unit and Kapurthala Police yesterday.All the arrested accused have been kept separately as they are being tested for COVID-19 by a special team of doctors."Police teams have recovered highly sophisticated weapons, smuggled in from Pakistan, from these accused. The recoveries include two 30 bore Drum Machine Guns, three Pistols (Marked SIG Sauer, made in Germany), two Glock Pistols (made in Austria), two 30 bore Pistols, one 32 bore Pistol, one .315 bore Rifle, 341 live Cartridges and two drum magazines, 14 Pistol magazines along with drug-money of Rs 3,01,818 and AUD 100," said DGP Gupta.Terming it as one of the biggest caches of highly sophisticated weapons from a criminal gang, Gupta said the Sig Sauer pistols are in fact being used by members of US Secret Service, which protects the highest elected leaders of the United States, especially the President of the United States.During preliminary investigations, Baljinder Singh has revealed that he was in contact with various Pakistan-based weapons and drug smugglers, including Mirza and Ahmdeen, and had already received many consignments of weapons and drugs from them, mostly in the Ferozepur area.A case has been registered against all the six under Sections 384, 465, 467, 468, 471, 473, 489 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 13, 18 of UAPA, and Section 25 Arms Act. (ANI)

