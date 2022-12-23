Islamabad, December 23: At least one police officer was killed and six others injured on Friday in a suicide attack in Pakistan's federal capital, security officials said.

The incident took place in Sector I-10/4 in Islamabad's upscale residential area during snap checks conducted by the police. Pakistan Blast: Loud Explosion Reported in Islamabad, Investigation Underway.

“Police officers were carrying out checks and stopped one vehicle, when its driver blew himself up,” police said. A head constable was killed. The six injured included four cops and two civilians. Pakistan Bomb Blast: Suicide Attack by Pakistani Taliban Targeting Police Truck Kills 3, Injures Over 20 in Quetta (Watch Video).

TV footage showed a burning car as police officers cordoned off the area after the explosion. So far no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Pakistani Taliban has stepped up attacks on security forces since November, when they ended a monthslong cease-fire with the Pakistan government.