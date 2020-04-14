Pakistan Summons India's Charge D'Affaires over 'ceasefire Violations'

World. (File Image)

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 14 (ANI): India's Charge d'Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia was summoned by Pakistan's Director General (South Asia and SAARC) Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri on Monday.According to a statement from the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ahluwalia was summoned to register 'strong protest' over 'ceasefire violations' along the Line of Control in Dhudnial, Rakhchikri, Chirikot and Baroh Sectors on April 12.The development comes after India issued a strong demarche to Pakistan for the killing of three Indian civilians, including a child, in unprovoked ceasefire violation on April 12.Pakistan resorted to unprovoked artillery fire in Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, targeting the civilian population especially in Gujjar villages, which resulted in the death of three civilians including a woman and a child.On the same day, Pakistan violated the ceasefire in Poonch district, Army sources said. Pakistani forces also fired with small arms, mortars in areas along LoC in Balakote and Mendhar sectors of Poonch. (ANI)

